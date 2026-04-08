Justin Trudeau's son says Katy Perry is 'always happy' to help with his music

Katy Perry is dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and apparently their relationship includes being a sort of in-house music critic for his 18-year-old son, Xavier Trudeau.

While appearing on the Can't Be Censored podcast, Xavier, who makes music under the name Xav, was asked if he talks to Katy about his music. He says he does, adding, "When I'm really happy with a song, like, [I] send it, yeah. Like, she's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change."

"She's super nice. Like, she's super down to earth," Xav says, adding that Katy's "great."

"And I think that my dad's happy, so that's important," he notes.

When asked what it's like seeing photos of his father together with Katy — an experience that Xav's mother, Justin's ex-wife Sophie Grégoire, has described as "noise" — he says, "Yeah, but like, just like any other picture of my dad and my mom, or just my dad."

However, he says he often thinks to himself, "What is my life?," noting, "My life is just so crazy sometimes."

Katy posted a carousel on Instagram Tuesday that included a new photo of herself posing with Justin. The caption was, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding." That's a lyric from Katy's song "Legendary Lovers," from her album Prism. In it, she sings, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding and bring me to your life/ Maybe this is the beginning of something so magical tonight."

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