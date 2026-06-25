KATSEYE address Manon's absence from the group: 'The door is always open'

Ever since Manon Bannerman took a hiatus from KATSEYE in February, fans have been wondering if and when she'll rejoin the "Pinky Up" group. In a new interview with Allure, group member Sophia Laforteza is addressing fans' concerns.

The last time Manon was seen with the group was on Feb. 4, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She then left temporarily to "focus on her health and well-being," according to KATSEYE's label. She told fans in a message, "I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself. ... Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture."

During their chat with Allure, KATSEYE still refers to themselves as having six members. But when asked if Manon plans to return, Sophia says, "Because we did announce that it is about her well-being, it's not our place or anybody else's place to rush her."

"We want to give her all the time that she needs, all the space that she needs, and so we don't want to make any assumptions, set anything in stone… She really deserves that and the door is always open," she adds.

When Allure brings up the fact that fans want to know what's going on, Sophia says, "If I was in their place I would be asking too, and so we understand. But what we can say is that we wish that you could just keep extending love and support and patience and all those things, because all of us deserve that. Anybody does."

Meanwhile, KATSEYE will release a new EP, WILD, on Aug. 14. Their WILDWORLD tour starts in September in the U.K. and gets to North America in October, though the group will be performing in August at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields festival.

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