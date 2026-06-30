KATSEYE addresses Manon Bannerman's hiatus

As KATSEYE prepares to release their EP WILD in August and headline their WILDWORLD Tour in the fall, they're doing press. That inevitably means addressing the conspicuous absence of group member Manon Bannerman, who went on hiatus from the group in February to look after her "health and wellbeing." But fans continue to question the circumstances under which she left.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, the five remaining members say they keep in touch with Manon "here and there." They also address rumors that Manon's departure had something to do with social media posts about her being the only Black woman in the group.

"We can definitely say that in our situation, in no way was it about race,” says Sophia Laforteza. "That goes against everything that we stand for.”

Vanity Fair's article wonders if "the rest of Katseye might not know the full story behind her absence." The group members say it's not their place to tell Manon's story. However, Lara Raj notes, "The safest space that we had was within the six of us. People just have no idea what goes on. They just don't. It's nothing but love between us."

As for the remaining members, they insist that they're "best friends." Lara says, "It’s such a blessing that we actually have such a genuine bond. Because if we didn’t and we were stuck in this, it would be hell.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.