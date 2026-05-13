KATSEYE announces WILDWORLD TOUR

Put your pinkies up and prepare to click the "buy" button on your ticketing app: KATSEYE is heading out on a world tour.

The WILDWORLD TOUR will travel to the U.K., Europe and North America this fall, kicking off Sept. 1 in Dublin, Ireland, and wrapping up Nov. 27 in Mexico City. The U.S. dates begin Oct. 13 in Miami.

A Weverse artist presale starts May 20 at 11 a.m. local time; members must apply for a presale link starting Wednesday through Sunday, May 17, to participate. Other presales will run throughout the week, before tickets go on sale to the general public May 21 at 3 p.m. local time at Katseye.world. VIP experiences are also available via KATSEYE's official store starting May 21.

On May 25, KATSEYE is set to perform on the American Music Awards, where they're up for three trophies, including new artist of the year. Their EP WILD is due Aug. 14.

If you want to see KATSEYE before the tour starts, they're playing New York's Governors Ball on June 5, the Hinterland Music Fest in Saint Charles, Iowa, on July 30 and the Head in the Clouds festival in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 8.

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