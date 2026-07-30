KATSEYE reveals 'WILD' track listing, including song co-written by Lara Raj

KATSEYE fans have been clamoring for the girls to write their own music, and now, their wish has come true.

The group unveiled the track list for their new EP WILD on Thursday, and member Lara Raj revealed that the Target-exclusive version includes a song she helped create. In a video, she announced that "Unloveu" was co-written and co-produced by her, Amy Allen and Ross Golan, who have collectively worked on hits for stars including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

"I know that you guys have been asking and waiting for a song written and produced by one of us, so I really, really hope that you love it," Lara said.

The standard edition of WILD includes the tracks "Pinky Up," "Animal," "Hootie Frutti," "Bel Air" and "That Way." The EP is out Aug. 14.

WILD is KATSEYE's second EP, following last year's Beautiful Chaos. Two days before it drops, the movie KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS will begin a limited engagement in theaters.

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