'KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS' trailer debuts as tickets go on sale

We've got eyes on the new trailer for KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS, a new film about the global girl group hitting theaters next month.

Set to their hit “Pinky Up,” the trailer features footage of KATSEYE performing onstage to hundreds of screaming fans and rehearsing behind the scenes. We also see interviews with the group members, with Yoonchae proclaiming at the end, “New era, new aura.”

As previously reported, the film will explore “the powerful bond between KATSEYE and their global fandom,” known as EYEKONS.

Tickets for KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS are on sale now. The film hits theaters for a limited engagement on Aug. 12.

The group's third EP, WILD, comes out Aug. 14. Their sold-out KATSEYE: THE WILDWORLD TOUR kicks off Sept. 1.

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