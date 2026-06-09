Katy Perry dances & sings with fans at 'The Lifetimes Tour' movie premiere

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry attend 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour' premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

During the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live in Paris at New York's Tribeca Festival Monday night, the movie stopped and the screen went black. That, however, didn't stop Katy and her fans from keeping the music going.

Katy, who was sitting in the audience, stood up and exclaimed, "What the f***?" Fans continued singing the song that had been playing in the film, and Katy danced and sang along until the movie resumed about a minute later.

She also stood up and danced during other parts of the film, often joined by audience members, who sang, applauded and even held up their cellphones as if they were actually at the concert. At the end of the film, Katy's tour dancers, who were in attendance, ran onto the stage and danced along to the music playing onscreen.

Overall, the event was one big Katycat big lovefest, both on and off screen. During the post-screening Q&A, Katy revealed, "I am very in love," and referred to her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, as "the love of my life." The two made their red carpet debut ahead of the screening.

"To have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now," she said of her relationship.

Katy also described last year as "probably one of the hardest years of my life." Still, she said, "I just kept going" through 91 shows of the tour.

"I'm just trying to give the fans what they deserve," she said, adding, "I know that they work so hard to pay for these tickets ... and I'm gonna give them their money's worth every time."

Katy explained that she made the film so fans in countries the tour didn't visit could still experience the show.

Filmed over two nights in Paris in November 2025, the movie captures the elaborate, hit-packed show in its entirety. It's set to premiere in theaters later this summer.

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