Katy Perry forced to scrap two Lifetimes tour shows in Mexico

Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour hasn't begun yet, but it's already off to a rocky start.

On her Instagram Story, Katy reposted a message from the arena in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she's supposed to play May 1 and 2. The arena's message stated that because it's still under construction, Katy's shows, as well as concerts by two other artists, have been canceled.

On her Story, Katy commented that she had sent her team to inspect the venue to see if there was any way they could make the shows happen, to no avail. "It was evident when they arrived that the venue was not ready or safe to receive my show or an audience,” she wrote.

“I wish I could fix this but it is beyond my control," she continued. "You guys mean the world to me and we have all been on such a beautiful journey together that I will be thinking about how I can create something special for the fans in Guadalajara in the future.”

The Lifetimes tour starts on Wednesday and plays North America through May 21 before traveling to Australia in June. Katy comes back to North America in August, and then travels to South America and Europe before wrapping things up in December.

