Katy Perry gets apology from singer Lily Allen for 'mean' space comments: 'completely unnecessary'

Despite the fact that she was only one of six women who went on a Blue Origin mission to space, Katy Perry seems to have borne the brunt of the criticism the mission has attracted. But now, at least one person who slammed her for taking part in the Jeff Bezos-backed expedition has apologized.

On the new episode of her podcast Miss Me?, British singer Lily Allen apologized for being "mean" to Katy about the trip on the previous episode. "There was actually no need for me to bring her name into it, and it was my own internalized misogyny," she continued. "I've been thinking about it a lot, and it was just completely unnecessary to pile on with her."

Allen, best known for her song "Smile," went on to say, "I disagree with what it was that they did, but she wasn’t the only person that did it. She was possibly the most famous and the one that divides people the most.”

“There was something in me that decided to choose her as the person .... anyway, I’m just sorry,” Allen noted, admitting, "I would have been hurt if it had been me and someone in my industry used me and my name. I’m sorry, Katy Perry.”

In the previous week's episode, Allen echoed much of the criticism that had already been levied against the mission by such stars as Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski.

“I just think it’s so out of touch,” Allen said. “We’re on the brink of recession. People are really f****** struggling to make ends meet and get food on their tables.”

Meanwhile, Katy is leaning into the space theme on her new Lifetimes Tour: Many of the sets and costumes are super-futuristic.

