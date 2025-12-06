Katy Perry goes Instagram official with Justin Trudeau

L-Katy Perry performs onstage during The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena in Mexico City (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry); R-Justin Trudeau attends the Ukraine-focused leaders' summit, London, UK, March, 2025. (Rasid Necati Aslim /Anadolu via Getty Images)

Katy Perry hard-launched her relationship with Justin Trudeau on Instagram on Saturday, as part of a post documenting her time in Tokyo, Japan.

The singer and the former Canadian prime minister are seen in multiple pictures and videos in her post, including one of them posing cheek-to-cheek while standing outdoors, and videos of them sitting side-by-side eating sushi and enjoying some kind of immersive light installation.

"tokyo times on tour and more," she captioned the post.

We'd previously seen photos of the couple posing with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, which Kishida posted on X. In the post, Kishida referred to Katy as Trudeau's "partner."

The unlikely couple first sparked romance rumors over the summer, when they were seen dining together in Montreal, and Trudeau later attended Katy's concert. In October, they were also seen smooching on a yacht, and then attending a show hand-in-hand in Paris.

Katy split with longtime love Orlando Bloom in July, after being engaged for six years and welcoming daughter Daisy Dove. Trudeau, meanwhile, separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire after 18 years of marriage and three children in 2023.

