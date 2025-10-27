Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau step out as a couple in Paris

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show in Beverly Hills, April, 2024 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship seems to be "roaring" along: The two stepped out together as a couple in Paris.

TMZ had photos of the two walking out of the famed Crazy Horse Paris cabaret club hand-in-hand and smiling on Oct. 25, which happened to be Katy's birthday.

The two were first rumored to be dating in July, when they were seen sharing a meal at a restaurant in Montreal. Then, photos appeared of the two smooching on a yacht off the California coast.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom, the father of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, split in June. Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, broke up in 2023 after 19 years of marriage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!