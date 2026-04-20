Katy Perry releasing 'director's cut' of 2011 hit

Katy Perry at the premiere of 'Katy Perry: Part Of Me' on June 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For unexplained reasons, on Tuesday Katy Perry is releasing the "director's cut" of a video for a song that came out nearly 15 years ago.

The video is for "The One that Got Away," which was released in September 2011 as the sixth single from Katy's biggest album, Teenage Dream. The video was quite the production: It was narrated by Stevie Nicks and cut between young Katy with her boyfriend, played by Diego Luna, and Katy as an older woman reminiscing about their relationship, which had a tragic end.

A seven-minute director's cut of the video was shown in movie theaters in November 2011. It's not clear if this version is different, but Stevie's narration will be included, according to a post on Instagram.

In other Katy news, fans seem to be amused by her reaction to visiting Rome's famous Trevi Fountain, into which tourists usually toss coins, either to ensure that they return to Rome, find love or experience good luck.

In a video on Instagram, Katy is seen standing in front of the fountain. "Y'all, I told you in 'Save As Draft' that I don't f*** with change," she says, referring to that lyric in her 2017 song. "But I feel like I need to put something in the Trevi Fountain for good luck."

"Someone give me a penny," she shouts. But failing to find any change, she takes out what's either her credit or debit card and places it in the water, snatching it up before it floats away.

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