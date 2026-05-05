Katy Perry, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr and more hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet

Katy Perry attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)

The stars came out for the 2026 Met Gala Monday night in New York City, and as usual, the gathering included a contingent of some of pop's biggest names. Here's a roundup:

Katy Perry took the theme of "Fashion is Art" very seriously. She wore a white satin Stella McCartney gown repurposed from surplus tailoring fabrics, with a train that was intentionally burned to tease her upcoming single, "Watch It Burn." She paired the gown with a custom headpiece featuring a mirrored mask insert. According to a press release, the accessory "invites the observer to consider that their perception of others can mirror their own internal world, and conversely mask truth." Topping off the outfit: white gloves, one of which had a sixth finger, in reference to the fact that in 2024 and 2025 AI-generated fan art depicted her as falsely attending the Met Gala.

Hooray for Hollywood! Met Gala co-chair Sabrina Carpenter wore a Christian Dior dress made entirely out of film strips, along with a 1920s-style headpiece. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the strips were actual vintage camera film from Audrey Hepburn's 1954 classic movie Sabrina. The look reflected the "Sabrinawood" aesthetic she showed off at Coachella.

Fellow co-chair Beyoncé, returning to the event for the first time in 10 years, wore a diamond-studded dress by Olivier Rousteing that looked like a skeleton, with a matching sun-shaped crown headpiece and a feathered train that was so long it took five people to carry it up the stairs.

Sam Smith wore a voluminous black, sparkly, fur-trimmed gown and a 2-foot-tall feather attached to their forehead.

HUNTR/X star EJAE didn't go "Golden" for the carpet. Instead, she wore a silver column gown that was spangled and bejeweled, with matching silver accessories in her hair. Her bandmate Audrey Nuna wore a floor-length black-and-white coat dress and matching hat that looked like they'd been splattered with paint.

Gracie Abrams wore a golden bejeweled Chanel gown that was inspired by the paintings of artist Gustav Klimt.

Sombr wore a black lace and silver confection that featured a floor-length silver fringed cape.

Tate McRae wore a golden custom gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin that, according to a press release, was inspired by the golden statues on the ceremonial boat of French King Louis XIV. The lace and feather creation was meant to turn Tate into a "a living statue ... a luminous art object."

A number of stars wore outfits that featured accessories that looked like hands, arms or both. BLACKPINK's LISA was one of them, wearing a white tulle gown topped off by a massive lace veil that rose above her head because it was held up by two white artificial arms.

SZA wore an elaborate dress by Bode in various hues of yellow, created from a mix of over 100 yards of different fabrics — taffeta, silk, lace and tulle — sourced entirely from eBay. The gown was covered with floral appliqués and butterfly motifs, topped off by a headdress of flowers and golden chains.

Doechii was naked and barefoot, except for a strategically placed draping of purple fabric and a towering purple fabric headdress.

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