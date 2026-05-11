Katy Perry, Tyla, LISA and more to play FIFA World Cup opening ceremonies

Katy Perry performs at Unipol Arena on Nov. 2, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is bringing star power to not one, not two, but three opening ceremonies in June.

Each host country — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — will have a massive opening ceremony event. The June 12 event in Los Angeles will feature performances by Katy Perry, LISA, Tyla, rapper Future, Latin superstar Anitta and "Calm Down" singer Rema.

Meanwhile, the lineup for the Toronto ceremony includes performers Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé and Jessie Reyez.

A day earlier on Thursday, June 11, the opening ceremony in Mexico City will see J Balvin, Danny Ocean and Tyla taking the stage.

The U.S. will face off against Paraguay in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will include 104 matches across 16 host cities. The final one takes place July 19 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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