Katy Perry's Lifetimes tour rakes in big bucks — and it's not over yet

Katy Perry has defied the haters with her Lifetimes tour.

According to Billboard, the high-tech, butterfly-themed tour, which features songs from throughout Katy's career, has sold more than 1.1 million tickets so far. It's also grossed more than $80 million, and that's only for her shows in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Katy played 13 shows in Australia, and the U.S. leg of the tour wrapped up Aug. 23 in Miami after hitting over 20 cities. In Canada, she visited seven cities. Now she'll head to Latin America for the first time ever, where she'll perform stadium shows in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

She travels to the U.K. and Europe in October, followed by three dates in China and one in Japan, before wrapping things up Dec. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

When the tour ends, Katy will have played 91 shows in Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

During the tour, Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom confirmed their separation.

