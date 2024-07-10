Katy Perry's long-awaited new album coming Sept. 20

Katy Perry finally has a name and a release date for her long-awaited new album.

Titled 143, the LP will be out on Sept. 20. In a statement, she says, "I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message."

What she means is that the number of letters of each word in the phrase "I love you" can be expressed as "143." The album is available to pre-order now at Katy's website.

The first single from the album, "Woman's World," comes out July 11 and the video will premiere on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV's Biggest Pop and the Paramount+ billboards in New York's Times Square at 7 p.m. ET.

The day the album comes out, Katy will headline Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking her first appearance at the festival since 2015.

