Katy Perry's re-wearing, then selling vintage stage outfits for charity

Katy Perry during her concert at the O Son do Camiño Festival, on 18 June, 2026 in Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Galicia, Spain. (Alvaro Ballesteros/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Katy Perry has launched her Out of Office tour of summer festivals, and when it comes to her wardrobe, everything old is new again.

Every night of the tour, Katy is wearing a throwback outfit from either her 2009 debut Hello, Katy tour or her 2008 stint on the Warped Tour. She's then putting each outfit up for sale in a Fandiem sweepstakes, with new looks added after every show.

The more money you donate, the more entries for each drawing you will receive. For example, $15 will get you 150 entries, while 100 bucks gets you 2,000 entries. The money raised will go to Katy's Firework Foundation, which works to empower children from underserved communities through the arts.

So far, you can enter to win two outfits. The first is a two-piece polka dot bra and skirt top she wore June 18 at a festival in Spain. It's originally from the the Hello, Katy tour and is available until July 11.

There's also a two-piece blue outfit with a pink bow, which she originally wore in 2009 in Lisbon, Portugal, during the Hello Katy tour. She re-wore it June 20 at the Rock in Rio Lisboa Festival in Lisbon; that one is available until July 13.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.