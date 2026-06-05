To keep Taylor Swift's song secret, 'Toy Story 5' team created a 'decoy' version of film

Fans first became aware that Taylor Swift might be involved with Toy Story 5 on April 30, when she posted and then deleted a Toy Story-coded countdown on her website. But the folks behind the movie had been keeping the fact that she wrote a song for the film a secret for months.

As Variety reports, Thomas Jordan, the VFX supervisor for Toy Story 5, took part in a panel in London on Friday, during which he revealed that "a very small group" of people connected with the film knew about the song back in February.

"She actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, 'Uh, yes! Yes we do,'" Jordan said, as per Variety. "That was in February, so we've had to keep it a secret ever since then."

He also revealed that the "very small group" had to "create a decoy version" of the movie without Taylor's song in it so they had something to show to the Disney/Pixar staff and the press.

"The crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret until last week," he said.

The song, "I Knew It, I Knew You," is out now. Toy Story 5, which pits Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the gang against Lilypad, an electronic tablet who takes kids' attention away from good ol' regular toys, arrives June 19.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

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