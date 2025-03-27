Kelly Clarkson calls out hypocrisy of fellow singers who were 'mean' about 'American Idol'

Kelly Clarkson has never been shy about speaking her mind. During a new podcast interview, she called out the hypocrisy of artists who were critical of American Idol when it first started, but then ended up participating in reality singing competitions themselves.

Appearing on Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, hosted by the wife of retired NFL star Jason Kelce, Kelly discussed the criticism that she and other American Idol contestants faced in the show's early days — from fellow singers. "People were really mean," Kelly said.

She laughed, "People that were really mean have been coaches. Like, hated talent shows? They ended up being on The Voice." Kelly didn't name names, but many of the artists who've been coaches on The Voice were definitely around and successful when Idol first started back in the summer of 2002.

"People were very cruel at first. They didn't like it," Kelly noted. "It kinda took the industry by storm. Like, a talent show — it was a very unlikeable thing in the industry, but not the populace."

When Kylie noted how funny that seems now, Kelly agreed, "Hilarious. Now there's so many."

The "talents shows are bad" mindset still persists in some circles, though. Elton John told Rolling Stone UK in March, "The worst thing that can happen to you in the industry are things like X Factor and instant fame on television where you have no experience of playing live. You get put on stage, you go, and you can't do it. That's the worst thing. American Idol — just the worst. Take risks. Go and play in a pub."

