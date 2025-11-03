Kelly Clarkson expands Las Vegas residency with new 2026 dates

After taking some time to catch her breath, Kelly Clarkson will return to Sin City for more shows. She has announced new dates for her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions - The Las Vegas Residency, all set for 2026.

Kelly will now perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Aug. 7, Aug. 8, Aug. 14 and Aug. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. There will also be presales for Citi cardmembers, Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, and Kelly's fan club.

Kelly kicked off her Studio Sessions residency in July, delivering a set that included hits "Stronger," "Since U Been Gone" and "Breakaway," as well as new tracks "Mine" and "Where Have You Been."

She has upcoming shows in November 2025, July 2026 and August 2026. A limited number of tickets for her previously announced shows are currently on sale.

Kelly's residency schedule and more ticket information can be found at online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.