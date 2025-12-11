Kelly Clarkson to headline 'NFL Christmas Gameday' kickoff on Netflix

Are you ready for some football on Netflix? Kelly Clarkson will star in NFL Christmas Gameday, set to air on the streaming platform.

Football fan Kelly will perform her holiday hit "Underneath the Tree" during the show open on Dec. 25. Pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET, before the Cowboys and the Commanders face off at 1 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Then, the Lions will take on the Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Viewers in either of those cities will be able to watch the NFL Christmas games on their local CBS stations. Each team playing will wear a holiday-inspired patch on their uniform, featuring the NFL shield and two candy canes.

The halftime performer has not yet been announced. Last year, Beyoncé took the stage in a performance that was so popular, it became a stand-alone Netflix special titled Beyoncé Bowl.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.