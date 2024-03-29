Kelly Clarkson tells fans not to "sleep" on new Ariana Grande album

Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande were coaches on NBC's The Voice at the same time, so it's no wonder they're pals. Now, Kelly has encouraged her fans to check out Ariana's new album, eternal sunshine.

On March 28, Kelly posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Y'all don't sleep on this album. It's so good!" She added hashtags for three songs from the album: "#imperfectforyou," "#wecantbefriends" and "#yesand."

Fans immediately responded by begging Kelly to cover the new Ariana songs during the Kellyoke segment of her talk show and to get Ariana to come on her talk show to discuss the record.

Kelly and Ariana have previously duetted on The Voice and on record: Ari made a guest appearance on the song "Santa Can't You Hear Me" on Kelly's 2021 album, When Christmas Comes Around.

The two also have another thing in common: they both seem to really like the Jim Carrey movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Ariana, of course, named her album after the movie, and it inspired the plot of the video for "we can't be friends." And on Kelly's latest album, chemistry, she mentions the movie in the lyrics of her song "mine."

Kelly sings, "Go ahead and break my hеart, that's fine/ eternal sunshine of thе spotless mind."

And finally, here's another thing Kelly and Ariana have in common: both of their albums, at least in part, document their respective divorces.

