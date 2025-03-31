Kendrick Lamar & SZA score sixth week at #1 as Chappell Roan's 'Club' goes top five

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's hit "Luther" is number one for a sixth straight week on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the more successful rap hits of the last five years.

"Luther" now ties Jack Harlow's "Lovin on Me" for the longest amount of time at #1 for a rap hit this decade since 24KGoldn's "Mood" spent eight weeks on top from 2020 to 2021. Jack's song was #1 for six weeks from 2023 to 2024. According to Billboard, the only rap hit that's been #1 longer this decade is Roddy Rich's "The Box," which spent 11 weeks on top in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" has climbed to #5, becoming her fifth top-five hit. However, it's the first one from her 2023 album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess: The other two, "Good Luck, Babe!" and "The Giver," are standalone singles.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," currently at #6, has now racked up 84 weeks on the Hot 100. Only three songs have ever spent more time on the tally: Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," at, respectively, 91, 90 and 87 weeks.

