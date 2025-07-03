Kesha on new album, '.(PERIOD)': 'This is me, 100 percent'

Kesha Records/ADA
By Andrea Tuccillo

Kesha's new album, .(PERIOD), represents a new kind of freedom for the singer. Fittingly, it's being released on July 4, Independence Day.

Kesha tells Billboard she went into the project determined to do everything on her own — from writing the songs to executive producing it.

“That’s been a really cool experience, to feel like this is me, 100 f****** percent, for the first time in my career, at 38 years old,” she says. “I have nobody trying to convince me to do something, and having me question what I want to say and how I want to say it.”
Kesha describes the album as joyful and hopes it can serve as an inspiration to people.
“For anybody who’s survived anything difficult, hopefully it can be an album that they can put on and think, ‘If she can get through something and find this place of joy, then I can do that, too,’” she says. “Other people think success or money or thinking dating a hot person is the best revenge — it’s none of that. It’s happiness.”
Kesha kicked off her North American tour with Scissor Sisters on July 1.

