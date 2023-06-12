Kevin Federline calls British tabloid quotes "false" and "repulsive"; Britney's lawyer demands retraction

Over the weekend, Britney Spears was questioning the accuracy of a British tabloid article that quoted her ex-husband Kevin Federline as saying that she was on drugs. Now, Kevin himself has taken to Instagram to call those quotes "lies."

The story was written by journalist Daphne Barak, who claimed she had spoken to Kevin and his and Britney's sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. In the story, Kevin was quoted as saying he was afraid Britney was on hard drugs, and that she would die of an overdose. Barak also claimed the boys had shared with her various traumatic incidents they experienced with Britney.

In his Instagram Story, Kevin writes, "It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and [the documentary's producer] Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children."

While Kevin admits that he allowed Barak and Gunasti into his home "because we trusted them," he notes that they "severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here."

"It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family," he continued, adding that when he and his family spoke with Barak and Gunasti, it was "done in respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family." He calls the article "lies and attempts to exploit minors as click bait," calling it "repulsive."

Meanwhile, People reports that Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart sent a letter to The Daily Mail pointing out its "false and defamatory statements...in particular regarding" the drug accusations.

Rosengart also writes that he's learned that Barak tried to contact Britney under false pretenses. He calls for the Mail to "immediately delete and retract that false and defamatory story."

