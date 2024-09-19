Kylie Minogue announces 'Tension II' album, world tour

Kylie Minogue is keeping the Tension going.



The singer has announced that new album Tension II — the follow-up to 2023's Tension — will be out Oct. 18. The project features 13 tracks, including lead single "Lights Camera Action," which debuts Sept. 27.



The track list will also feature "Edge of Saturday Night" with The Blessed Madonna, as well as collabs with Sia on the track "Dance Alone," and Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo on the song "My Oh My."



"The Tension era has been so special to me," Kylie says in a statement. "I can't possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II."



She'll be embarking on a 2025 Tension tour, kicking off in her home country of Australia in February. She'll then travel to Asia and the U.K., with more dates to be announced across Europe, and North and South America.



Here is the track list for Tension II:

"Lights Camera Action"

"Taboo"

"Someone for Me"

"Good as Gone"

"Kiss Bang Bang"

"Hello"

"Dance to the Music"

"Shoulda Left Ya"

"Edge Of Saturday Night" (with The Blessed Madonna)

"My Oh My" (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

"Midnight Ride" (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

"Dance Alone" (with Sia)

