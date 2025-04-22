Lady Gaga adds seven US shows to The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball tour continues to expand.

Following her critically acclaimed Coachella performances, Gaga has added seven new shows to the tour in the U.S., including three nights in San Francisco and four in LA. She'll play San Francisco's Chase Center on July 22, 24 and 26, and LA's Kia Forum on July 28, 29, Aug. 1 and 2.

Presales for the new dates, including Citi, Verizon and artist presales, begin April 24. You can sign up for the artist presale at Ticketmaster now through April 24 at 7 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 29 at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Before The MAYHEM Ball tour gets underway in the U.S. July 16 in Las Vegas, Gaga will play stadium shows in Mexico City and Singapore, followed by a free concert on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.