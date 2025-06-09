Lady Gaga adds Japanese dates to MAYHEM Ball Tour

FILE PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. She released the track list for her upcoming album "Mayhem." (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Get ready for more Mayhem: Lady Gaga has added more dates to her tour.

Gaga’s tour The MAYHEM Ball, which was originally scheduled to wrap up in December in Australia, has now expanded into 2026 with five shows in Japan. Gaga will play two nights at the Osaka Dome, followed by three shows at the Tokyo Dome. A Mastercard presale starts June 11 at 12 p.m. local, followed by two lottery preorders.

The MAYHEM Ball officially gets underway in the U.S. July 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Gaga has already played a number of stadium dates in Singapore and Mexico, as well as a record-setting free show in Rio de Janeiro and two headlining performances at Coachella.

Gaga’s tour is in support of her album Mayhem, which debuted at #1 when it was released in March.

