Lady Gaga decides not to be 'hardcore,' postpones Miami concert due to 'significant risk'

Lady Gaga has postponed her Mayhem in Miami.

The "Abracadabra" star was set to perform her Mayhem Ball show Sept. 3 at Miami's Kaseya Center, but shared on her Instagram Story that she had to beg off for medical reasons. In her lengthy explanation, she wrote that during her vocal warmups, her voice was "extremely strained," and her doctor and her vocal coach told her not to do the show.

"I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don't want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords," she explained. "There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night."

Gaga asked her fans for forgiveness, noting that it was a "hard and agonizing decision," but wrote that she was afraid of "the long term implications on my voice." "I am so sorry. I tried so hard to avoid this," she wrote. "I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I ... hope you can accept my sincere regretful apology."

Gaga is set to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden on Saturday and Sunday; one of her songs on Sunday will be shown during the MTV VMAs, where she is the leading nominee.

