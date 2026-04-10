Lady Gaga and Doechii hit the 'Runway'

Lady Gaga and Doechii are ready to hit the "Runway."

The two artists have released their collaboration for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, after the song was initially teased in the film's final trailer.

The fierce track was made for strutting, with Doechii declaring, “Monday through Sunday, I can turn a dance floor into a runway.”

The song was written by Gaga, Bruno Mars, Andrew Watt and others, and produced by Mars, Watt, Cirkut and D’Mile.

This marks the first collab between Gaga and Doechii, who have both expressed mutual admiration for each other. Gaga recently told British Vogue, "You don't often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That's Doechii to me."

20th Century Studios' The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, hits theaters May 1.

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