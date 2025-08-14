Lady Gaga heard but not seen in new 'Wednesday' season 2 part 2 trailer

Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga attend NETFLIX TUDUM 2025: THE LIVE EVENT in May 2025 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Andrea Dresdale

Many fans who expected to see Lady Gaga in the new season of Wednesday were likely disappointed when she didn't show up in the first four episodes. But in the trailer for the second half of the season, she makes her presence known — subtly.

We hear Gaga's voice at the end of the trailer saying, "Beware. There will be a price to pay."

As previously reported, Gaga is playing Rosaline Rotwood in the hit Netflix series, a "legendary teacher at Nevermore." Wednesday's mom, Morticia, is staying in a separate building on the school grounds that is called Rotwood Cottage, so presumably that's connected to Gaga's character somehow.

Gaga made her debut in the world of Wednesday back in May, when she appeared at Netflix's Tudum fan event, performing a medley of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary" and "Abracadabra," with the Addams Family theme thrown in for good measure.

