Lady Gaga hopes her next starring role will be 'mom'

Lady Gaga seems to be ready for her next big role — but it's not in a movie or a TV show.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday night, the talk show host asked Gaga if she'd like to continue acting, or perhaps star on Broadway. "I would like to do many things, yeah. I mean, all of these things. But I, what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope."

Gaga also raved about her fiancé, Michael Polansky, calling him her "best friend in the whole world." She added, "He's just incredibly brilliant and sweet and kind and he just fights for me every day. I think I felt for a long time that I was navigating this thing on my own and it was hard. And it's not anymore. And I'm very lucky."

Colbert noted that Gaga seems very happy right now and asked her, "Is a happy artist as productive as one who would be perceived of as 'tortured'?" Gaga confirmed, "Without a doubt."

Interestingly, Gaga echoed what Taylor Swift, who is also engaged, told BBC 1 Radio on Friday — that she'd always wondered, "What if writing is directly tied to my torment and pain?" She then answered her own question: "And it turns out, that's not the case at all."

