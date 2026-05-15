Lady Gaga introduces 'MAYHEM Requiem' film in LA: 'What if we tore the album down?'

Lady Gaga thrilled fans on Thursday night when she showed up to a one-night-only screening of her new film, MAYHEM Requiem, which is now streaming on Apple Music.

Gaga and her dancers showed up at the AMC theater in LA's The Grove for the screening, accompanied by a marching band that, according to Billboard, played somber versions of songs from Mayhem, including "Abracadabra" and "Disease."

Gaga paid tribute to her late friend Alexander McQueen by wearing a vintage McQueen red-and-black dress. Her dancers all wore white, and everyone walked down a black carpet strewn with rose petals.

"Welcome to the ceremony where we close this chapter together," Gaga captioned a series of photos of the appearance.

The film, shot in January at LA's Wiltern theater, features Gaga performing reimagined versions of all the songs from Mayhem surrounded by rubble. The concept, as she puts it in a behind-the-scenes video, was: "What if we were to lock the [Mayhem Ball] set away after we were done with the last show, and over hundreds of years it fell apart, and some Little Monster from the future found it — or made an art piece out of it?"

Gaga told fans at the screening that she and her fiancé, Michael Polanksy, then wondered, "What if we tore the album down and we just completely put it back together and reimagined the music in a new way?"

She concluded, "To me, this idea that we can take the broken pieces of our lives and put them back together is a lot of why I made this album in the first place."

You can now watch videos of Gaga's performances of "Die With a Smile" and "Killah" from the film on YouTube.

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