Lady Gaga to release new single from upcoming album in October

By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile," was meant to hold fans over until she finally unveiled music from her new album. Now we know when that will be.

Gaga shared a photo in an Instagram post of her upcoming schedule while she's at the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of the new Joker film on Sept. 4. At the bottom of the schedule there are two important dates listed: Oct. 4, which is when Joker: Folie à Deux arrives in theaters, and a TBD date in October that lists "LG7 first single."

Hopefully we'll get more information about Gaga's new music when she does a press conference and red carpet  on Sept. 4 in Venice, followed by a European press junket for the new movie on Sept. 5.

LG7 — whatever it will eventually be titled — is the follow-up to Gaga's 2020 album, Chromatica, which produced the #1 Ariana Grande duet "Rain on Me."

