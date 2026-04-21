Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber among Webby Awards winners

Lady Gaga speaks during the Spotify: Little Monster Press Conference in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Spotify)

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber are among the winners of this year's Webby Awards, which honor "excellence on the Internet."

The Webbys hand out literally dozens of awards recognizing multiple corners of the online and digital worlds, and there are two categories for each award: the People's Voice, which is fan-voted, and the "official" award, voted on by International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

For example, in the category of music video, general video & film, Sabrina's video for "Tears" won the People's Voice Award, which is fan-voted, while Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" video won the "official" Webby Award, which was voted on by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences.

Justin's livestream on Twitch won the official Webby Award for creator launch or drop, creator business, while KATSEYE's "Better in Denim" ad for GAP won the People's Voice award for fashion, beauty & lifestyle, branded entertainment.

Lady Gaga's Monster Press Conference, which she did with Spotify to launch her album Mayhem, won in both categories for events & livestreams, social campaigns.

Winners will be honored at a New York City ceremony on May 11, hosted by The Daily Show correspondent Josh Johnson.

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