Lady Gaga says *this* track is 'my favorite song I've ever put into the world'

Lady Gaga is now nearly 20 years into her career, and in that time, she's released six solo albums, two collaborative albums with Tony Bennett and three soundtracks, counting 2024's Harlequin. But with all that music, the star singles out one particular track as her favorite.

While speaking to a radio program called The Interview on BBC World Service, Gaga was asked how she'd like to be remembered. She replied, "I would like to be remembered for how much I love the world, and making people happy."

When the interviewer suggested that she'd made a lot of people happy with her hit "Born This Way," Gaga then commented on the importance of that song, both to herself and her fans.

"For me, that is easily my favorite song I've ever put into the world and it's the most important thing I've ever done, maybe, in my whole life, and it always will be, I think," she says.

Gaga performed "Born This Way" at both of her appearances at the Coachella Festival on April 11 and 18.

Incidentally, Gaga also told the BBC program that "Born This Way" was inspired by Carl Bean, a gay Black religious activist who released a song called "I Was Born That Way" in 1977. He died in 2021 at age 77. A few months before his death, Gaga wrote a tribute to Bean on Instagram.

It was just announced that Gaga will appear in a documentary about Bean called I Was Born This Way, which will premiere at New York's Tribeca Festival in June.

