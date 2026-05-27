Lady Gaga sets touring record with The MAYHEM Ball

Lady Gaga's MAYHEM Ball tour out-earned everyone else for the first half of the year.

That's according to Billboard Boxscore, which tracks concert earnings. In the publication's midyear Top Tours chart — which covers Oct. 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026 — Gaga ranked #1, taking in just over $236 million and selling 1.2 million tickets.

According to Billboard, that's the biggest midyear gross in the history of Boxscore, which dates back to 1991. The previous record was held by U2, who grabbed just under $231 million from their shows at Sphere Las Vegas two years ago. But as the publication notes, U2 earned that much because their Sphere tickets averaged around $370. Gaga's tour, meanwhile, had 52 stops, offering more shows for a lower price of around $200 per ticket.

During the midyear period, Gaga performed in the U.K., Europe, Australia, Japan and the U.S.

The tour, which ran from July 2025 to April 2026, concluded with an overall gross of around $363 million, making it one of the 10 biggest tours ever by a female artist.

Instead of a standard concert film, though, Gaga recently released an Apple Music film documenting a special one-night-only performance in LA. During the show, she performed songs from her MAYHEM album in a completely different way than she did on the tour.

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