Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball is officially her biggest tour ever

Now that Lady Gaga's Mayhem Ball has officially wrapped up, all the numbers can be crunched — and they show that this was the biggest tour of her career.

Billboard reports that the tour grossed $419.5 million, blowing away all of Gaga's previous treks. None of those ever broke the $200 million mark, let alone $300 million or $400 million. In addition, the Mayhem Ball is now one of the top-10 highest-grossing tours by a female artist ever and one of the top-10 highest-grossing pop music tours ever.

But it's not just about the money, it's about the fans Gaga played for. If you count the 2025 warmup shows she performed in Mexico and Singapore; the two weekends she headlined at Coachella last year; the record-breaking free concert she did last May on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and the 2 million tickets she sold for the tour proper, she's entertained more 4.5 million fans in the past 12 months.

And perhaps most impressively, the Mayhem Ball's gross now brings Gaga's career haul on the road — starting with a club tour in 2009 — to over $1.1 billion. She's just the sixth woman to gross $1 billion on the road, following Beyoncé, Celine Dion, Madonna, Pink and Taylor Swift.

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