Lady Gaga's planning a 'Killah' set for Coachella

Lady Gaga will return to Coachella on April 11, and she says she's stoked to debut songs from her new album, Mayhem — one song in particular.

Gaga tells Rolling Stone that the song "Killah," which she performed during her most recent Saturday Night Live appearance, is "really special" for her.

"The bridge just pops off and it’s going to be total mayhem, a good time. I can’t wait to play it at Coachella," she says.

The Coachella performance will be fans' first look at her new live production, but Gaga won't share any details.

"It means so much to me and it’s so special that I want everything to be a surprise," she says. "But I will say that we’re crafting it moment by moment. I can’t wait to do it ... I love singing for people and making people happy.”

Gaga will also perform on the second weekend of Coachella, on April 18. Other artists who are performing at the festival this year include Benson Boone, Missy Elliott, Green Day, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Shaboozey and Ed Sheeran.

Gaga last played Coachella in 2017 as a replacement for Beyoncé, who had to drop out because she was pregnant with her twins, Rumi and Sir.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.