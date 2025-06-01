Lady Gaga's 'Wednesday' season 2 role revealed as she performs at Netflix's Tudum fan event

Lady Gaga took the stage at Netflix's fan event Tudum 2025 on Saturday night, and in addition to performing, she also revealed details of her upcoming Netflix acting debut.

We knew that Gaga would appear in the second season of the hit Netflix show Wednesday, but nobody knew the details of who she'd be playing. On Saturday, it was revealed that Gaga will play Rosaline Rotwood, a "mysterious and enigmatic" teacher at Nevermore Academy who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's Wednesday.

The two posed for a photo together, standing up in a coffin, with Gaga wearing corpse-like makeup and what looks like a smear of blood on her mouth. "#DEAD @jennaortega love u lady," Gaga captioned the post.

At the event, Gaga played a medley of her songs, starting her performance standing in the same coffin she and Ortega posed in. It was labeled, "Here Lies the Monster Queen." She then performed the Mayhem cut "ZombieBoy," followed by a dance routine to a taped version of "Bloody Mary," her song that went viral after being paired with footage of Wednesday dancing in season one.

Next, dancers dressed like Wednesday took the stage to dance to the actual song Wednesday did her moves to in season one: "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps. Jenna Ortega then took a seat on the stage behind a massive banquet table. Gaga returned to the stage to the strains of the Addams Family theme and then performed "Abracadabra" while standing on top of the table, complete with the song's now-iconic choreography.

She closed the performance by returning to her coffin, where she was accompanied by Thing, the disembodied hand that's one of the show's characters. You can find footage of the performance online.

