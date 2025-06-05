Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' collaborator explains what 'elevated' the song to 'another planet'

When Lady Gaga released "Abracadabra" earlier this year, she made a big splash by debuting the song's elaborate video during the Grammy Awards telecast. Since then, she's performed the video's now-iconic choreography at her stadium shows, on Saturday Night Live and even at Tudum, Netflix's fan event. One of Gaga's main collaborators believes that with "Abracadabra," she's created one of those rare instances where you can't separate the song from the video -- and you shouldn't, either.

Andrew Watt, who co-wrote and co-produced the song -- and Gaga's album Mayhem -- told ABC Audio, "I love the record, I think it's so exciting. [But] I think a lot of times ... you hear a song that you love and then the music video can either be just okay, or elevate the song to another planet."

"For me it's just like, 'Okay, that was cool,' or it's like, it takes it to another stratosphere -- you can't imagine the song without the video," he continued. "And I think she really achieved that."

"I think the video is unbelievable," he added of "Abracadabra." It was hailed as a return to form for Gaga, and in fact, it even used costumes and imagery from one of her previous videos.

Watt notes, "The choreography and the dance have just like, elevated the song to another place, where you really feel that level of pop, that only she is capable of making, is fully brought to life."

Fans believe that Gaga is teasing a new video for another track from Mayhem. Meanwhile, her Mayhem Ball Tour starts July 16 in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.