LANY on turning "XXL" into a new expression for an old saying

Adrian Martin

By Andrea Dresdale

LANY is about to kick off a tour February 13 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Meanwhile, their song "XXL" from their 2023 album, A Beautiful Blur, is climbing the charts. LANY's Paul Klein says the song was partially inspired by the band's wardrobe.

"I keep, like, a list of song titles that I want to write in my phone, and sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Paul told ABC Audio. "This time I think it maybe did."

"We wear, like, double XL tops," he said. "And we say 'I love you a lot' or 'I miss you a lot.' And I thought, 'Double XL's like a big, it's a big size: I love you big. I miss you big.' And so I thought it was, like, a cool, new expression [for] an old saying."

The first line of "XXL" is "all my favorite songs are from 2018." But Paul said when he wrote that line, he wasn't thinking of super-popular hits that came out in 2018 — he was thinking of LANY's own music.

"We put out an album in 2018 called Malibu Nights, and it was a little bit of a reference to that," he said. "We have a really cool fan base that kind of cares about the little details."

"And it's cool, once you start making a few albums, you can start to really build, like, a world and a universe for those songs to live in," he added. "So it was just a multilayered nod to kind of the past and then also where we're going."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!