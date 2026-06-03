Lauv drops out of tour with Khalid: 'I'm deeply struggling right now'

Lauv has dropped out of his tour with Khalid as he deals with mental health struggles.

The two artists have been on the road together on Khalid's It's Always Summer Somewhere Tour since May 16, but on Instagram, Lauv announced that he's had to leave the tour to "take care of my mental health."

Lauv, born Ari Leff, wrote, "I've been trying to be strong enough to get back out there and share this music with all of you — but I have to be honest with myself and with all of you: I'm deeply struggling right now, and I need to step away for a little while. ... I am so sorry to my fans, to Khalid, and to everyone affected by this. You all mean everything to me."

"My struggles with mental health have never been a secret — they're woven into pretty much every song I've ever made," he continued. "If being open about this right now helps even one person look at their feelings and try to address whats going on, then hopefully something good will come from it."

Lauv added that he'll do "everything I can to get healthy, get back into a creative place, and get back to doing what i love best. This. Music."

Khalid posted a note of support on Instagram, saying, "wanna take this moment to give thanks and appreciation to @lauvsongs for joining me on the tour and doing the best he could with the struggles he's facing with his mental health currently. I wish you an abundance of love, light, and clarity through your dark times."

He added, "Your stories and songs have impacted so many fans and listeners, and we all will continue to be there for you. Take care of yourself Ari."

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