Lena Dunham is "protective" of pal Taylor Swift "in every single way"

Writer, director and actress Lena Dunham has been friends with Taylor Swift for years, and she claims that when most people meet her, all they want to do is ask her about Taylor. But Dunham feels that Taylor already shares so much with fans that she doesn't think it's her place to add to that.

Speaking to The New Yorker, the Girls star says, "I'm always very careful to be protective of her in every single way. Probably the two things I get asked most in life are 'What is Taylor like?' and 'Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?' And usually my answer to both things is no."

"I will say that she's everything that you would want her to be," Dunham continues. "She's kind, she's devoted, she's introspective, she's emotional, she's funny as f***. I guess my feeling sometimes is, 'Isn't she giving us enough, guys?'"

Dunham says she's been to several Eras Tour shows and warned her husband before they went, "Listen, you've never seen me like this." She tells The New Yorker, "It's like something comes through me—it's my church. I start speaking in tongues. Even since before Taylor and I were friends, I just always had felt such a deep connection to her music."

"I’ve seen every tour she’s ever done," she adds. "I love seeing a woman who’s not yet forty being, like, 'Yes, I have a body of work.' What I find inspiring is her acknowledgment of her own prolific expression."

If you're wondering, Dunham's favorite era is Reputation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.