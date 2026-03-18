From 'Levitating' to percolating: Dua Lipa is Nespresso's new global brand ambassador

Dua Lipa is brewing up yet another brand deal.

The "Levitating" singer is now the global brand ambassador for Nespresso. A Nespresso executive says in a statement, "Our purpose is to empower endless exploration through exceptional coffee, and Dua brings that mindset to life in a modern, effortless way.

"Together, we want to inspire a new generation to open up to new tastes with confidence and to discover how a coffee moment can become something truly exceptional."

Dua, meanwhile, says in a statement, "I feel like I have grown up with Nespresso. There's always been a Nespresso machine nearby – at home with my family, on set, or in a hotel room - so teaming up with them was really an easy decision. I just love how they are always exploring new flavors and finding ways to evolve as a brand."

Dua's first job in her role is starring in the brand's new global campaign, "Vertuo World," which launches April 14. Longtime ambassador George Clooney will also appear in the campaign.

Nespresso is just the latest company to tap Dua for a promotional role. She has also either fronted campaigns for, served as an ambassador for or collaborated with Bulgari, YSL Beauty, Porsche, Versace, Chanel, Evian and Puma, among others.

Dua also recently teamed with Augustinus Bader for her own line of skin care products, and became the co-founder and chief creative officer for Frame Fitness, which makes at-home Pilates reformers.

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