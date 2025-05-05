Lewis Capaldi gives surprise performance at charity concert

Lewis Capaldi, who announced in 2023 that he was taking a break from touring to take care of his mental and physical health, was back onstage on Friday in Scotland, Billboard reports.

The occasion was a charity concert organized by fellow U.K. singer Tom Walker to raise money for C.A.L.M., a suicide prevention organization. Lewis was a surprise guest and performed six songs, including "Someone You Loved." Attendees had their phones sealed in pouches, so nobody was able to film the moment.

Lewis' return to performing might signal that he's ready to step back into the spotlight. British singer Dominic Harrison told reporters in March that he'd heard Lewis' new music and that "it sounds great." He also noted Lewis was "getting his mental health right."

Lewis also has a songwriting credit on Joe Jonas' latest single, "Heart by Heart."

Lewis told fans in December 2023 that he'd noticed a "marked improvement" in his health. His struggles were captured in the Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now. Lewis' most recent album is 2023's Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

