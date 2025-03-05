Lewis Capaldi scores first billion-view YouTube video with 'Someone You Loved'

Lewis Capaldi stepped out of the spotlight a while back to focus on his health, but fans are still watching his videos.

The clip for his breakthrough 2018 hit "Someone You Loved" has just surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, and it's his first music video to hit that milestone.

The video that has 1 billion views came out in August 2019 and is actually the second music video that was made for that song. It features a broken-hearted Lewis being pulled up from a bench by his real-life brother and then walking the streets at night, as his friends and random strangers try to stop him from chasing after his ex-girlfriend.

The first video for "Someone You Loved," which came out in February 2019, stars Lewis' distant cousin Peter Capaldi, who's probably best known to U.S. fans as the 12th incarnation of The Doctor in Doctor Who. Lewis made the video in partnership with an organ donation charity; it features Peter as a widower who visits the family of the woman who received his late wife's heart after her death.

Lewis' most recent album is 2023's Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent. In June of that year Lewis performed at the U.K.'s prestigious Glastonbury Festival, but his performance was marred by an episode of Tourette's syndrome, with which he'd been recently diagnosed. Soon afterward he announced he was taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on his mental and physical health.

