Lewis Capaldi's making new music and it 'sounds great,' says musician friend

Lewis Capaldi, who has Tourette syndrome, stepped out of the spotlight in June 2023 to take care of his mental and physical health — but it seems as though he may be planning a comeback.

Lewis' pal Dominic Harrison, an alternative rock artist who records under the name Yungblud, told The Sun during an event promoting his own music that he'd heard Lewis' new music "and it sounds great." Yungblud also noted Lewis is "getting his mental health right."

He added, "I love him ... me and him have been on this ride together. We experienced it at the same time and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he's going through."

Lewis told fans in December 2023 that he'd noticed a "marked improvement" in his health. His struggles were captured in the Netflix documentary How I'm Feeling Now. Lewis' most recent album was 2023's Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent.

