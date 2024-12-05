Liam Payne's friend blames hotel for singer's death

A friend of Liam Payne's could face charges in Argentina for allegedly abandoning the One Direction star in his final moments, while a new legal complaint argues charges should be levied against the hotel where he was staying.

In a new legal filing, Roger Nores, who was with Liam in the hours before his fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel, accused the hotel itself of failing to provide adequate medical care. In the filing, Nores claims hotel staff knew Liam was in crisis and heavily intoxicated for three days and should have acted.

Nores' filing also alleges that the hotel manager was the last person who was with Liam before his death, and left him alone in his hotel room. A judge will evaluate those claims, which come as authorities in Argentina weigh possible charges against Nores himself, for abandonment. Two other people are also facing charges related to Liam's death.

Attorney Channa LLoyd tells ABC News that if the hotel manager was indeed aware that Liam wasn't in any condition to be left alone, there could be some liability on the part of the hotel.

Prior to Liam's death on Oct. 16, hotel staff was seen on camera carrying the singer into his room. The autopsy report showed that he had cocaine and alcohol in his system.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.