'Like flying': Sam Smith welcomes Sienna Spiro to San Francisco residency

Sienna Spiro is currently on her The Visitor Tour, but this week she made time to drop in on Sam Smith during their To Be Free residency at San Francisco's Castro Theatre -- and you can watch the footage of the moment now on Instagram.

At the show on Wednesday night, Sienna and Sam duetted on Sienna's hit "Die on This Hill." It was a full-circle moment, because late last year, Sienna opened for Sam when they did their residency in New York City and the two duetted on Sam's hit "Lay Me Down."

On Instagram, Sam wrote, "[S]inging with you is like flying. I’m so touched that you came to bless us all last night at the Castro." Sienna commented, "I would’ve never written this song if I hadn’t grown up listening to you. Thank you so much for having me and always inspiring me. You are the greatest thank you sam, I can’t believe this."

Sienna's sold-out The Visitor Tour will wrap up March 18 in New York City. She'll release her new single, also called "The Visitor," on March 13.

Meanwhile, Sam's residency in San Francisco concludes March 14.

